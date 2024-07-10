Annual STP bike ride expected to bring 6,000 bicyclists to western Washington roads July 13-14, 2024
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
|Photo courtesy Cascade Bicycle
OLYMPIA – Drivers and everyday bike riders will find they have a lot of company on two wheels Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Roughly 6,000 bicyclists will ride western Washington’s state highways and local roads on both days for the 2024 Seattle to Portland (STP) Bicycle Classic event.
The Washington State Department of Transportation asks motorists to observe the rules of the road for safe driving around people on bikes and to prepare for travel delays during the popular recreational ride. As state driving laws periodically change, drivers may want to review the online state driver guide and the driving among bicyclists section.
Bicyclists should also be aware of their responsibility to follow Washington’s bicycle rules of the road. The STP organizer, the Cascade Bicycle Club, distributes a free pocket guide about state bike laws. To request a copy of the guide, email info@cascade.org.
Cascade Bicycle STP information
