Reminder: Second annual "Best in Shoreline" pet show to be hosted by Parkwood Neighborhood Association at Twin Ponds Park on Saturday July 13
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
On Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 3 - 5pm, Parkwood Neighborhood Association will host the second annual pet show titled "Best in Shoreline," where ALL Shoreline residents are invited and encouraged to register their dog, cat, or other pet in the contest.
There will be awards and prizes for winning contestants. Judges will include local businesses, community members, and Shoreline City Council Member John Ramsdell.
Best in Shoreline pet categories will include Best Trick, Most Free-spirited, Most Fashionable, Best Kid Pet Handler, and more - including Best in Show!
It is highly recommended to pre-register pet contestants here
"Best in Shoreline" will take place at Twin Ponds Park, 16501 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98133.
The fun starts at 3pm with free popsicles and activities for kids, followed by the pet show on the green space between the playground and the soccer field. Picnic tables are limited at the park, so please bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs to watch the festivities.
Bring the whole family (including furry friends!) and celebrate all that the pets of Parkwood and the greater Shoreline area have to offer!
0 comments:
Post a Comment