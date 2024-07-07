44 Shoreline students compete at National Technology Student Association Conference in Florida and bring home trophies and awards

Shorecrest High School TSA Team. Back row: Mina Pearson, Brooks Murray, Lewis Stotler, Trevor Templin, Thomas Linville, Owen Watson, Aidan Rouhani, Sam Kuo, Ben Feinberg, Ronan Connell, Drew Bladek, Kuba Howell. Middle row: Kari Potter, Alex Lee, Vyr Sterkowicz, Ole Lynass, Shyam Srinivasan, Adah Perry, Lola Maas, Vivian Zittle, Emily Slack. Front row: Kai Witwer, Lydia Chin, Ameli Graff, Jared Atherton, Jameson Gibbs, Escher Crawford, Ming Chan

This past week 44 Shoreline students competed at the National Technology Student Association Conference in Orlando, Florida! Over 9,000 middle and high school students from nearly every state and several other territories and countries competed in more than 70 events over this 5-day conference.

Animatronics, Board Game Design, CAD Engineering, Coding, Digital Video Production, Drones Challenge, Fashion Design and Technology, Forensic Science, Future Technology and Engineering Teacher, Geospatial Technology, Manufacturing Prototype, Music Production, On Demand Video, Promotional Design, Senior Solar Sprint, Software Development, Structural Design and Engineering, Systems Control Technology, Technology Bowl, Technology Problem Solving, TEAMS Challenge, Transportation Modeling, Video Game Design, Virtual Reality Modeling, and Webmaster.

The following students brought home trophies for their remarkable efforts.





Feinberg and Crawford - 2nd Place in Nation in Coding Challenge

Escher Crawford and Ben Feinberg competed with determination and took 2nd Place in the Nation in the onsite Coding Challenge.





Murray, Stoller, Sterkowicz, Lee - 3rd Place in Nation for Drone Challenge

Alex Lee, Brooks Murray, Vyr Sterkowicz and Lewis Stotler showed tremendous grit and resilience in the Drones Challenge, earning 3rd Place in the Nation.





Linville, Feinberg, Perry, Crawford, Connell - 3rd Place in Nation for Video Game

Ronan Connell, Escher Crawford, Ben Feinberg, Thomas Linville and Adah Perry spent countless hours developing a professional quality Video Game that earned 3rd Place in the Nation.





Technology Student Association offers an Achievement Program that encourages student members to engage in the areas/categories of service leadership, STEM immersion, and personal/professional development.





One Shorecrest student, Kuba Howell, was honored for his overall accomplishments with a Gold Level Award, the highest level achievable.



Additionally, the following finalists finished Top 10 in the Nation:

Drones Challenge – Jared Atherton, Lydia Chin, Ameli Graff, Ole Lynass

Fashion Design and Technology – Mina Pearson, Kai Witwer

Forensic Science – Ming Chan, Lola Maas

Promotional Design – Aiden Rouhani

TEAMS Challenge – Knowledge Test – Drew Bladek, Sam Kuo, Thomas Linville, Lola Maas

TEAMS Challenge – Design/Build Competition – Drew Bladek, Sam Kuo, Thomas Linville, Lola Maas

Shorewood High School brought 11 students for their first team participation in this conference. They competed in Audio Podcasting, Board Game Design, Forensics, On Demand Video, Photographic Technology, Structural Design & Engineering, Tech Bowl, Tech Problem Solving, and Webmaster.





Yeva Gomilko, Shorewood -

3rd Place Photographic Technology

Shorewood made semi-finals in Photographic Technology and Structural Design with Yeva Gomilko earning a 3rd place trophy for her Photographic Technology event!





Cascade K8: Left to Right: Olive Stieber 7th, Tierney McGinnis 7th, Ryah Anderson 7th, Zoe MacDicken 6th, Stella Claire Sullivan 6th, Dagny Lynn 7th, and Alaina Cross 6th

Cascade K-8 Community School brought 7 amazing 6th and 7th-grade students - Ryah Anderson, Alaina Cross, Dagny Lynn, Zoe MacDicken, Tierney McGinnis, Olive Stieber, and Stella Claire Sullivan.





Students from CK-8 competed in Biotechnology, Career Prep, Children’s Stories, Community Service Video, Digital Photography, Forensic Technology, Problem-Solving, and Technical Design.

Cascade K-8’s Community Service Video team - 7th graders Dagny Lynn, Tierney McGinnis, and Olive Stieber - placed top 10 in the nation with a video about their project collecting donations for the Shoreline PTA Council clothing room, The Works, which supports students and families in the district. (



Cascade would also like to give special congratulations to our Cascade K-8 TSA alumni who were honored with awards and top 10 finalist pins at TSA Nationals - Adah Perry, Lola Maas, Ming Chan, Kai Witwer, Sam Kuo, Mina Pearson, and Kuba Howell all competed for CK-8 before moving on to Shorecrest.





Cascade K-8's Community Service Video team - 7th graders Dagny Lynn, Tierney McGinnis, and Olive Stieber - placed top 10 in the nation with a video about their project collecting donations for the Shoreline PTA Council clothing room, The Works, which supports students and families in the district.

Cascade would also like to give special congratulations to our Cascade K-8 TSA alumni who were honored with awards and top 10 finalist pins at TSA Nationals - Adah Perry, Lola Maas, Ming Chan, Kai Witwer, Sam Kuo, Mina Pearson, and Kuba Howell all competed for CK-8 before moving on to Shorecrest.

Shorecrest High School brought 26 students who competed in a wide variety of technical events.