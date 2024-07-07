Cantando y Jugando / Singing & Playing July 16, 2024
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Tuesday July 16, 2024 at 12pm
Presented by Marco Cortes
Held in the Richmond Beach Community Park 2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 adjacent to the Richmond Beach Library.
All ages welcome.
Join a bilingual English/Spanish concert for kids and families with music and songs from different countries.
Join a bilingual English/Spanish concert for kids and families with music and songs from different countries.
Una programa en Inglés y en Español para niños y familias con música y canciones de diferentes países.
In the event of inclement weather, event will be held indoors and seating will be limited, first come first served.
In the event of inclement weather, event will be held indoors and seating will be limited, first come first served.
0 comments:
Post a Comment