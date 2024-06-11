What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline? June 12 – June 18
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline
What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline?
June 12 – June 18
Dive into container gardening with expert Marianne Binetti on June 12, uncover your deep values at the Wisdom Café on June 13, and join the fun at Rainbow Bingo on June 14 with Sylvia O'Stayformore at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center. Celebrate Pride at the Shoreline Farmers Market and explore racing history at the Golden Wheels event on June 15. Don't miss out on these exciting and enriching community events!
Container Gardening Do’s and Don’ts
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
North City Water District
With Marianne Binetti, author, NW horticultural expert, syndicated columnist, TV and radio host. Don’t have a ton of space to garden? Want to liven up your porch or deck? Popular gardening educator Marianne Binetti will share her tricks for growing glorious gardens in compact containers. Learn the most sustainable ways to fertilize, water, and design with containers.
To Register: Email customerservice@northcitywater.org or call (206) 362-8100.
https://www.savingwater.org/lawn-garden/gardening-classes/container-gardening-dos-and-donts/
Wisdom Café: Knowing Your Deep Values
Thursday, June 13, 2024
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Our values drive our behaviors and identity. Which ones are most important and why? Explore what matters to us and learn from each other. Wisdom Cafes provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people, as we grow. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/65e60c67ac57e92800e002da
June Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Activity Center
Friday, June 14, 2024
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is thrilled to host RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore. Wear a crazy hat and celebrate Pride. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos. $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission. Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash beverage bar will be open. $10 bingo cards will be paid for at the door with cash or check
Source: https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
Celebrate Pride at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 15, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
This is a free and fun community celebration to advance awareness of the LGBTQIA+ community and promote mutual respect and equal human rights for all. Visit LGBTQIA+ booths and shop the weekly Farmers Market. The market is held at the Park and Ride located on the corner of N 192nd Street and Aurora Avenue N.
Source: https://shorelinefarmersmarket.org/home
Golden Wheels
Saturday, June 15, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Join us at the Museum for a rockin’ and rollin’ celebration of Shoreline’s racing history.
Source: https://shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org/
Sunset Park to Boeing Creek Park Walk
Saturday, June 15, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Park
We’ll start at Sunset Park and then work our way through the Richmond Highlands neighborhood dropping down to Boeing Creek Park for a short walk on flat trails. We’ll explore some more of the neighborhood, including passing St. Luke’s Church before returning to our starting point. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com.
