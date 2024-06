Shoreline council debates Traffic Cameras after reviewing crash reports

Graphs from the Traffic Report show the drop in traffic citations after the Shoreline police department ended the traffic unit

Scully questioned the effectiveness of speed cameras. “I want to see the data on that. I want to see how effective they are at actually reducing speeds in these areas.”

The Shoreline police department suspended its traffic unit because of staffing shortages In response to a request to bring the traffic unit back, Chief of Police Kelly Park said, ”if we expedited that now, that means we are pulling bodies that are answering 911 calls and priority calls.“ She said the goal was to have a traffic unit again by the end of the year.According to the Federal Highway Administration , speed cameras slow drivers and prevent injuries and red light cameras reduce crashes and deaths at intersections according to studies by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety The new traffic camera law adds protections for the poor and historically over-policed. Cities must conduct an equity analysis before they put up traffic cameras, public assistance recipients have their fines reduced by fifty percent, fines may not exceed $145, and revenue must be spent on traffic safety to benefit communities overburdened by dangerous roads.