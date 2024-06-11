Sound Transit presentation at ELNA meeting June 18, 2024: Lynnwood Link Extension Update

Tuesday, June 11, 2024


Erik Ashlie-Vinke, Sound Transit Government & Community Relations Director – North Corridor - will be presenting the Lynnwood Link Extension Update at the June meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA)

With Lynnwood Link Extension opening on August 30, 2024 Sound Transit is excited to share the progress of our work and detail what neighbors can expect in the months prior to opening and once the service begins.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 7pm on Tuesday June 18, 2024. All are welcome.

The Zoom link will be emailed to those on the ELNA mailing list. To be added email ELNABoard@gmail.com.


