Echo Lake student inducted into the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame

Philippa Bartsch from Echo Lake Elementary Today, AAA Washington announced 10 new inductees to the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.





Their role is crucial in ensuring the safety of their peers during their daily commute to and from school.





Students can develop essential skills such as responsibility, leadership, and community service by participating in the program.









“These ten students embody what it means to be an outstanding school safety patroller and we are honored to recognize their dedication to keeping classmates and communities safe,” said Heather Snavely, CEO of AAA Washington. “AAA Washington’s School Safety Patrol Program is one small way to cultivate values like responsibility, hard work, and citizenship that will help shape our future leaders.”

We are excited to share that one student from Shoreline was inducted into the Hall of Fame - Philippa Bartsch from Echo Lake Elementary, Shoreline.



“Philippa actively models good patrol behavior by acting responsible and respectful while working her crossing post,” said advisor Mark Owen. “Philippa, simply put, really enjoys being a helper and working at a crossing post. When I asked her why she didn't want to apply to be a patrol captain she said, ‘I like helping the little kids get to school safely. Crossing guard is the best position to do that.’”

AAA Washington also awards a "School Safety Patrol Advisor of the Year" each year, recognizing advisors' contributions to Patrollers' safety and education. This year's recipient is Debby Smith from Moran Prairie Elementary in Spokane, Wash. In 2023, more than 22,000 students across 750 schools in Washington participated in the statewide program.





Mark Owen receives AAA

School Safety Patrol Legend Award AAA Washington is also proud to recognize advisor Mark Owen from Echo Lake Elementary in Shoreline, with the AAA School Safety Patrol Legend Award.





“The AAA School Safety Patrol Legend Award is a celebration of those who have made an indelible mark on the AAA School Safety Patrol program within their community,” said Erin Rogers, community relations program manager at AAA Washington.

“After 30 years of service as a School Safety Patrol Advisor, Mark is retiring, and we are beyond proud of the work he has put into making his school a safer place. For three decades, he has shown the Safety Patrollers what it means to be an exemplary leader.”







AAA's Washington School Safety Patrol program actively seeks fourth through eighth graders to serve as volunteer crossing guards.