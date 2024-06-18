Free online: Positive Discipline parenting classes from the Center for Human Services

Tuesday, June 18, 2024


Want to connect with other parents and explore ways to strengthen your family relationships? Participants of our program have reported increased knowledge of parenting and child development, parental resilience, and positive communication.

As one parent shared, “It was a total game changer and a beautiful reminder that my kids are valuable as they are. It has influenced me to develop stronger family bonds and smoother communication between family members.”

Join our free Positive Discipline parenting class summer series!

Graduates of the program will receive the Positive Discipline book by Jane Nelson. Enroll today to secure your spot! Information on flyer.


Posted by DKH at 3:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  