Free online: Positive Discipline parenting classes from the Center for Human Services
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Want to connect with other parents and explore ways to strengthen your family relationships? Participants of our program have reported increased knowledge of parenting and child development, parental resilience, and positive communication.
As one parent shared, “It was a total game changer and a beautiful reminder that my kids are valuable as they are. It has influenced me to develop stronger family bonds and smoother communication between family members.”
Join our free Positive Discipline parenting class summer series!
Graduates of the program will receive the Positive Discipline book by Jane Nelson. Enroll today to secure your spot! Information on flyer.
0 comments:
Post a Comment