Restoration work party events with the Green Shoreline Partnership this week
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Upcoming restoration work party events with the Green Shoreline Partnership!
- We will be in Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Wednesday, June 19th
- And we will be in many parks all over Shoreline on Saturday, June 22nd!
Pick a park and join a restoration work party to celebrate summer! No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm!
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
