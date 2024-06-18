Shoreline Planning Commission meeting Thursday, June 20, 2024

Shoreline Council chambers (left)

The Thursday June 20th Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.





You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.





The Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment.





In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting. See Links at end of this article.



There are three items the commission will be studying:





