Shoreline Planning Commission meeting Thursday, June 20, 2024
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
|Shoreline Council chambers (left)
Photo by Mike Remarcke
You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
The Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment.
In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting. See Links at end of this article.
There are three items the commission will be studying:
- Climate Action Plan
- 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update – Introduction of Community Development and Park, Recreation Open Space and Arts Elements
- 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update – Middle Housing Discussion of Tier Options, Alternative Compliance, and Draft Land Use Maps. This is a continuation of the discussion on which tier of middle housing regulations to pursue as well as the discussion about standard or alternative compliance. The Planning Commission is proposing an additional Tier 2.5 which would fall between Tier 1 and Tier 2.
- Meeting Agenda 06/20/24
- Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment
- Submit Written Public Comment
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 812 6102 3492
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar
In person meetings are held in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
--Pam Cross
