13th annual Festival of Shorts at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds June 27-30, 2024

Monday, June 17, 2024

13th Annual Festival of Shorts!

June 27-30, 2024 at the Wade James Theatre

The festival this year will feature eight shorts finalists that include multiple directors and casts. The theme for 2024 is “Silver Linings: a consoling or hopeful prospect.” 

Edmonds Driftwood Players received 495 script submissions for this year’s festival, and the finalists were selected from submissions from around the globe.

Our volunteer readers and judges are local Seattle-area theatre lovers and playwrights. To keep the process as fair as possible, our readers were given blind copies of script submissions for judging. 

Our annual playwriting festival provides an opportunity for playwrights to have their works brought to life on stage, as well as gain recognition and potential awards. Some past winners have later been developed into full-length award-winning plays! 

After the closing performance, we will announce the playwright winners for: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Judges’ Awards and Overall Audience Favorite.

Performance dates:
  • Thursday, June 27 (8:00pm)
  • Friday, June 28 (8:00pm)
  • Saturday, June 29 (2:00pm and 8:00pm)
  • Sunday, June 30 (2:00pm)

TICKETS: $20 General Adult (19-59); $18 Jr/Sr/Military
PURCHASE TICKETS!


