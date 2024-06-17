My Favorite Tree - the Garry Oak

Garry oak in the Miyawaki Urban Forest

Last December, I helped plant a tree, a (čaʔadᶻac) Garry oak, Washington’s only true native oak, in the Shoreline Historical Museum Miyawaki Urban Forest on their Planting Day.





The tree is just starting its life, but from the twig I planted 5 months ago to now, I can see beautiful deep green leaves that have emerged.



This tree is my favorite tree.



This Garry oak is so special partly because I helped plant it and it holds the hope of a healthy future for the earth to me. Garry oaks sequester carbon, and they are drought tolerant so as the earth continues to warm it will be able to survive. They are also important because they are a keystone species. So many other parts of our environment are dependent on them.



I worry about climate change and what will become of the future for my children, and their children. As a result, I recycle, try to walk as much as I can, and vote for things and people who support climate action.



Those things are good, but there is a difference in how this tree makes me feel. Whenever I go to visit it, I see how much it has grown, look to see if it is doing well or if a bunny has nibbled on it, and imagine how much bigger it will become in five, 10, 20 years.





Although it does not ask me in words, as I sit there looking at the progress in its growth, it is almost as if it too is checking in on how I am because, invariably after a visit to the tree, I feel grounded as if I had a moment with a good friend.













It is open to the public and it will give all of us a chance to visit or revisit the Forest that we planted together in December and at the same time listen to a program of drumming that is sure to help us all celebrate the Forests summer.

It’s been about six months since I helped plant the Miyawaki Urban Forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum and I have had a moment to reflect on what it has meant to me so far.