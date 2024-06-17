Joint Shoreline / Northshore Board meeting June 17, 2024
Monday, June 17, 2024
SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on June 17, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.
The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.
- DATE: June 17, 2024
- TIME: 5:00 p.m.
- LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
- Station 61 Public Conference Room
- 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Zoom Link
Meeting ID: 826 8295 0797
Passcode: 492609
Dial by your location: 1 253 215 8782
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 29, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment