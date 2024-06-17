Joint Shoreline / Northshore Board meeting June 17, 2024

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

DATE: June 17, 2024

TIME: 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department

Station 61 Public Conference Room



17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on June 17, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.Meeting ID: 826 8295 0797Passcode: 492609Dial by your location: 1 253 215 8782Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantMay 29, 2024