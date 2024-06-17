Concerts in the Park start Wednesday, June 19, 2024
|The first concert in the series features JHP Legacy at Shoreline City Hall for Juneteenth
Nothing says summer like spending time outdoors. ShoreLake Arts has seven exciting performances for you this season. Pack up those low-backed chairs, grab a picnic blanket, and join us at a local park every Wednesday. Concerts are free and family-friendly and donations are appreciated.
June 19 6:00 PM, JHP Legacy, Shoreline City Hall.
Join us for the second annual Shoreline Juneteenth Celebration from 4:00 - 8:00pm as we honor the journey and celebrate unity.
June 26 6:30 PM, Portage Bay Big Band, Pfingst Animal Acres Park, Lake Forest Park.
The Portage Bay Big Band is an authentic musical tribute to the legends of the Swing Era, playing the swing hits of the 30's and 40's with featured singer, Hannah Scott.
July 10 7:00 PM, Seattle Shakespeare's The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Richmond Beach Community (Library) Park, Shoreline.
Status, friendship, and true hearts collide in this comedy of impulsive love. Don't forget to pre-order your picnic box meal from Vault 177 and pick it up in the park before the show.
July 17 7:00 PM, Tinsel Town Mafia, Cromwell Park, Shoreline.
Tinsel Town Mafia performs high-energy rock & pop songs from films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Top Gun, Footloose, The Crow, So I Married An Axe Murderer, and many more. Shoreline's Swingin' Summer Eve at Cromwell Park from 5:30 - 8:30pm.
July 24 6:30 PM, The Whateverly Brothers, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, Shoreline.
The Whateverly Brothers are seasoned folk music collectors, performers, and multi-instrumentalists. Richmond Beach Congregational Church will open its parking lot for this event. Vault 177 will also offer pre-ordered meal boxes for pick up in the garden before the show.
July 31 6:30 PM, E. Pruitt and Maureese Itson, Pfingst Animal Acres Park, Lake Forest Park.
The Pruitt-Itson band is a musical mix of Contemporary Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul, and Neo-Soul.
More information about the Concerts in the Park series can be found on the ShoreLake Arts website.
