Concerts in the Park start Wednesday, June 19, 2024

The first concert in the series features JHP Legacy at Shoreline City Hall for Juneteenth

Nothing says summer like spending time outdoors. ShoreLake Arts has seven exciting performances for you this season. Pack up those low-backed chairs, grab a picnic blanket, and join us at a local park every Wednesday. Concerts are free and family-friendly and donations are appreciated.

Join us for the second annual Shoreline Juneteenth Celebration from 4:00 - 8:00pm as we honor the journey and celebrate unity.The Portage Bay Big Band is an authentic musical tribute to the legends of the Swing Era, playing the swing hits of the 30's and 40's with featured singer, Hannah Scott.Status, friendship, and true hearts collide in this comedy of impulsive love. Don't forget to pre-order your picnic box meal from Vault 177 and pick it up in the park before the show.Tinsel Town Mafia performs high-energy rock & pop songs from films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Top Gun, Footloose, The Crow, So I Married An Axe Murderer, and many more. Shoreline's Swingin' Summer Eve at Cromwell Park from 5:30 - 8:30pm.The Whateverly Brothers are seasoned folk music collectors, performers, and multi-instrumentalists. Richmond Beach Congregational Church will open its parking lot for this event. Vault 177 will also offer pre-ordered meal boxes for pick up in the garden before the show.The Pruitt-Itson band is a musical mix of Contemporary Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul, and Neo-Soul.More information about the Concerts in the Park series can be found on the ShoreLake Arts website.