John Farrimond named as ShoreLake Arts Executive Director

John Farrimond, Executive Director

ShoreLake Arts John joined ShoreLake Arts in May and has already been making an impact. John joined ShoreLake Arts in May and has already been making an impact.





He began his arts career in Chicago before earning his business degree and relocating to Los Angeles. There he worked in rising leadership positions in the field of developmental disabilities.





Although he was on the administrative side, he kept in close contact with the arts through important projects such as Through Our Eyes, a visual arts show featuring the work of students on the autism spectrum.





In addition, he produced live events with student choirs, video productions, and Music for Autism concerts.





In late 2022, he very happily moved to the Seattle area, the fulfillment of a long-standing goal. Here he has worked with several educational institutions before taking the reins of ShoreLake Arts.



John is looking forward to being a part of the community so please do not hesitate to say hello when you see him out and about!







After moving to Tennessee to lead another developmental disabilities organization, John transitioned to consulting and then to the CEO position at Chattanooga Ballet where he led a renaissance of the organization.