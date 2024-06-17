Town & Country June recipe - Jarcuterie hand-held charcuterie boards
Be the artist and make these cute and functional hand-held charcuterie boards. Perfect for parties and picnics. With so many ingredient options, use what you love!
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 8 Servings
INGREDIENTS
8 small jars, glasses, plastic or paper cups
Bamboo picks
1 cup Marcona almonds
8 ounces cheese, cubed
8 ounces brie, wedged
8 ounces salami
24 olives
2 cups berries
16 crackers
8 breadsticks
Fresh rosemary sprig for garnish
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Divide and add almonds to the bottom of the jars.
STEP 2
Build picks with cheese, salami, and olives. Add to jars.
STEP 3
Add berries, crackers, breadstick, and rosemary sprig.
OPTIONS
Other options could include mini mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes, baby bells, prosciutto, cornichons or cocktail pickles, pickled peppers, cocktail onions, grapes, candied pecans, breadsticks, dried figs, dried apricots, panino, meat sticks, cheese straws, so many to choose from!
Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133
