Town & Country June recipe - Jarcuterie hand-held charcuterie boards

Monday, June 17, 2024

Jarcuterie
Jarcuterie

Be the artist and make these cute and functional hand-held charcuterie boards. Perfect for parties and picnics. With so many ingredient options, use what you love!

Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 8 Servings

INGREDIENTS

8 small jars, glasses, plastic or paper cups
Bamboo picks
1 cup Marcona almonds
8 ounces cheese, cubed
8 ounces brie, wedged
8 ounces salami
24 olives
2 cups berries
16 crackers
8 breadsticks
Fresh rosemary sprig for garnish

PREPARATION

STEP 1
Divide and add almonds to the bottom of the jars.

STEP 2
Build picks with cheese, salami, and olives. Add to jars.

STEP 3
Add berries, crackers, breadstick, and rosemary sprig.

OPTIONS

Other options could include mini mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes, baby bells, prosciutto, cornichons or cocktail pickles, pickled peppers, cocktail onions, grapes, candied pecans, breadsticks, dried figs, dried apricots, panino, meat sticks, cheese straws, so many to choose from!

Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 2:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  