Town & Country June recipe - Jarcuterie hand-held charcuterie boards

8 small jars, glasses, plastic or paper cups

Bamboo picks

1 cup Marcona almonds

8 ounces cheese, cubed

8 ounces brie, wedged

8 ounces salami

24 olives

2 cups berries

16 crackers

8 breadsticks

Fresh rosemary sprig for garnish



PREPARATION



STEP 1

Divide and add almonds to the bottom of the jars.



STEP 2

Build picks with cheese, salami, and olives. Add to jars.



STEP 3

Add berries, crackers, breadstick, and rosemary sprig.



OPTIONS



Other options could include mini mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes, baby bells, prosciutto, cornichons or cocktail pickles, pickled peppers, cocktail onions, grapes, candied pecans, breadsticks, dried figs, dried apricots, panino, meat sticks, cheese straws, so many to choose from!



