Shorecrest senior featured in Seattle Times article
Monday, June 17, 2024
|Lily Fredericks in Olympia as part
of the School Board delegation
For Lily Fredericks, an 18-year-old graduating from Shorecrest High School in Shoreline, the last four years have been a period of discovery: finding a new hobby, a group of teachers and friends she could count on, and realizing that a shy girl can emerge from a life-altering event confident, outspoken and a champion for her peers.
