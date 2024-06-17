Shorecrest senior featured in Seattle Times article

Monday, June 17, 2024

Lily Fredericks in Olympia as part
of the School Board delegation
The Seattle Times published a lovely article by Shorecrest senior Lily Fredericks about her high school experiences and personal growth.

For Lily Fredericks, an 18-year-old graduating from Shorecrest High School in Shoreline, the last four years have been a period of discovery: finding a new hobby, a group of teachers and friends she could count on, and realizing that a shy girl can emerge from a life-altering event confident, outspoken and a champion for her peers.



