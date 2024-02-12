Town & Country February recipe is a warm and friendly winter stew

Photo courtesy Town & Country

African-Style Peanut Stew with Chicken African-Style Peanut Stew with Chicken

1 tablespoon peanut oil

1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 green pepper, seeded and diced

2-3 jalapeño peppers, seeded, membranes removed, and minced

3 large cloves garlic, chopped

1 ½ tablespoons minced fresh ginger

2 ½ tablespoons curry powder

Salt and fresh-ground black pepper to taste

1 (28 ounces) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2-3 cups chicken broth

1 medium red garnet yam or sweet potato, peeled and diced

¾ cup peanut butter





Long-grain white rice to serve









PREPARATION



STEP 1

Heat oil in a heavy, 6-quart saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chicken and brown. Remove from pan and set aside.



STEP 2

Add onion, carrots and both peppers. Cook for 8 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes.



STEP 3

Make a well in center and add curry powder. Cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.



STEP 4

Add salt, pepper, tomatoes, broth, yam and peanut butter. Stir to combine and melt peanut butter.



STEP 5

Return chicken to pan along with juices in bowl. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over prepared rice, and top with optional garnishes if desired.



A wonderfully warming stew with a wide array of flavors that come together on the backdrop of peanut butter. Your taste buds will be pleasantly surprised!Warning: there is a lot of slicing and dicing!Difficulty Level: AdvancedPrep Time: 15 MinutesCook Time: 1 hr 15 MinutesYield: 6 Servings