Town & Country February recipe is a warm and friendly winter stew
Monday, February 12, 2024
A wonderfully warming stew with a wide array of flavors that come together on the backdrop of peanut butter. Your taste buds will be pleasantly surprised!
Warning: there is a lot of slicing and dicing!
Difficulty Level: Advanced
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 1 hr 15 Minutes
Yield: 6 Servings
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon peanut oil
1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
1 green pepper, seeded and diced
2-3 jalapeño peppers, seeded, membranes removed, and minced
3 large cloves garlic, chopped
1 ½ tablespoons minced fresh ginger
2 ½ tablespoons curry powder
Salt and fresh-ground black pepper to taste
1 (28 ounces) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2-3 cups chicken broth
1 medium red garnet yam or sweet potato, peeled and diced
¾ cup peanut butter
Long-grain white rice to serve
Optional garnishes: chopped tomato, cilantro, scallions, salted chopped peanuts, plain yogurt
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Heat oil in a heavy, 6-quart saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chicken and brown. Remove from pan and set aside.
STEP 2
Add onion, carrots and both peppers. Cook for 8 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes.
STEP 3
Make a well in center and add curry powder. Cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
STEP 4
Add salt, pepper, tomatoes, broth, yam and peanut butter. Stir to combine and melt peanut butter.
STEP 5
Return chicken to pan along with juices in bowl. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over prepared rice, and top with optional garnishes if desired.
The Shoreline Town & Country Market will have the ingredients you need - and a lot more! Located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 - look for the silo.
