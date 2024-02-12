Town & Country February recipe is a warm and friendly winter stew

Monday, February 12, 2024

Photo courtesy Town & Country

African-Style Peanut Stew with Chicken

A wonderfully warming stew with a wide array of flavors that come together on the backdrop of peanut butter. Your taste buds will be pleasantly surprised!

Warning: there is a lot of slicing and dicing!

Difficulty Level: Advanced
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 1 hr 15 Minutes
Yield: 6 Servings

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon peanut oil
1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
1 green pepper, seeded and diced
2-3 jalapeño peppers, seeded, membranes removed, and minced
3 large cloves garlic, chopped
1 ½ tablespoons minced fresh ginger
2 ½ tablespoons curry powder
Salt and fresh-ground black pepper to taste
1 (28 ounces) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2-3 cups chicken broth
1 medium red garnet yam or sweet potato, peeled and diced
¾ cup peanut butter

Long-grain white rice to serve

Optional garnishes: chopped tomato, cilantro, scallions, salted chopped peanuts, plain yogurt

PREPARATION

STEP 1
Heat oil in a heavy, 6-quart saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chicken and brown. Remove from pan and set aside.

STEP 2
Add onion, carrots and both peppers. Cook for 8 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes.

STEP 3
Make a well in center and add curry powder. Cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

STEP 4
Add salt, pepper, tomatoes, broth, yam and peanut butter. Stir to combine and melt peanut butter.

STEP 5
Return chicken to pan along with juices in bowl. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over prepared rice, and top with optional garnishes if desired.

The Shoreline Town & Country Market will have the ingredients you need - and a lot more! Located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 - look for the silo.


Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  