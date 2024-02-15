Shoreline Walks on Saturday: Jackson Park to Haller Lake
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10:00am
Jackson Park to Haller Lake
We will walk along the south side of the Jackson Park Golf course and cross I-5 to North Acres Park. After leaving the park we will head to an access point on Haller Lake and return by a slightly different route back to our starting point.
The walk is mostly level, but there is a long, steep, up-hill path near the beginning of the walk and several steep downhills near the end.
- Walk Rating: Moderate (Several steep hills.)
- Walk is approximately 3.2 miles / 2 hours
- Meet at: Jackson Park Golf Course, 1000 NE 135th St, Seattle. Park in the gravel parking area across from the paved lot.
- Walk Leader: Donna
