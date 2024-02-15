Shoreline Walks on Saturday: Jackson Park to Haller Lake

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City and beyond. 

Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10:00am
Jackson Park to Haller Lake 

We will walk along the south side of the Jackson Park Golf course and cross I-5 to North Acres Park. After leaving the park we will head to an access point on Haller Lake and return by a slightly different route back to our starting point. 

The walk is mostly level, but there is a long, steep, up-hill path near the beginning of the walk and several steep downhills near the end.


