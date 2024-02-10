Midnight fireworks were unauthorized event

Illegal fireworks in North City. Photo by Mike Remarcke

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





The midnight fireworks Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in North City woke up the neighbors and terrified the dogs. Those within sight just assumed it was an authorized event that no one had told them about.





Those who heard the explosions could only wonder.





And apparently no one called to complain.





The fireworks show, which extended for some minutes, was not an authorized event. Person or persons unknown set up shop in the parking lot of the North City Water District 1519 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155.





When it was over, there was no damage, but a lot of mess, which water district staff had to clean up the next day.





The King County Sheriff's Office said that there were no reports and no officers were dispatched. The Shoreline Fire department reported the same.





The next day, the water district reported it but the police took no action, as there was no damage done.





There are no suspects and no investigation.







