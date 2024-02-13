Icebreaker Polar Star escorts container ship through the ice to McMurdo Station

Polar Star and Gladiator

The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) escorts the cargo ship Ocean Gladiator through the ice channel in the McMurdo Sound, January 21, 2024. Photo by U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) escorts the cargo ship Ocean Gladiator through the ice channel in the McMurdo Sound, January 21, 2024. Photo by U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess





Every year, a joint and total force team works together to complete a successful Operation Deep Freeze season. Active, Guard, and Reserve service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy work together to forge a Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica - that continues the tradition of U.S. military support to the United States Antarctic Program.









Gladiator (left) and Polar Star

The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) is seen escorting the cargo ship Ocean Gladiator through the ice channel in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 21, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess) The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) is seen escorting the cargo ship Ocean Gladiator through the ice channel in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 21, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess)







The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) is seen from overhead escorting the cargo ship Ocean Gladiator through the ice channel in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 21, 2024. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) is seen from overhead escorting the cargo ship Ocean Gladiator through the ice channel in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 21, 2024. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess





The U.S. military's support of U.S. Antarctic research began in 1955. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command continues to lead the Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica team in providing logistic support for the United States Antarctic Program.



U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Kalinoski, a boatswain’s mate, observes the fuel ship Acadia Trader as the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) comes alongside it during a fueling evolution in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 30, 2024. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Kalinoski, a boatswain’s mate, observes the fuel ship Acadia Trader as the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) comes alongside it during a fueling evolution in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 30, 2024. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves







The cargo ship Ocean Gladiator transfers cargo between the ship and McMurdo Station prior to being escorted through the ice channel by the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 31, 2024. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves The cargo ship Ocean Gladiator transfers cargo between the ship and McMurdo Station prior to being escorted through the ice channel by the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 31, 2024. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves





Every year, a joint and total force team works together to complete a successful Operation Deep Freeze season. Active, Guard, and Reserve service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy work together to forge a Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica -that continues the proud tradition of U.S. military support to the United States Antarctic Program.







Following the successful breakthrough of a 38 nautical mile channel through the fast ice, (ice that extends out from the shore and is attached to it) the Polar Star escorted the Ocean Gladiator (container ship) and the Acadia Trader (fuel ship) safely to McMurdo Station.These supply ships provide essential resources, including fuel, to sustain operations and scientific activities in Antarctica until the next Austral summer.After both supply ships are escorted out, the Polar Star will start her voyage back to the United States, with stops in New Zealand and Japan!