Eight wrestlers from Shorecrest High School qualify for regionals
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
|Carter Nichols and Senior Captain Peter Grimm
both with 1st Place finishes
Photo by Jeremy Wylen
By Sean Rhodes
Eight wrestlers from Shorecrest High School qualified for regionals at the 3A Division WESCo South District Tournament in Edmonds on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
The top four placers in each of the 14 weight brackets from this tournament will compete next week in Federal Way at the WIAA 3A Region 3 tournament in a quest to earn a chance to compete at the State Championships in the Tacoma Dome on February 17th.
|Owen Watson #1 in his weight class at Districts
Photo by Jeremy Wylen
The Shorecrest High School wrestling team wasn't able to fill a few weight classes this year, which affected the team's ability to successfully compete in dual meets throughout the season against tough WESCo South district rivals like Edmonds Woodway HS, Lynnwood HS and Shorewood HS.
However, the team does boast a solid core of middleweight wrestlers that were able to earn top spots on the district podium in the event.
|Kenneth Adams Jr. in Green and Gold 2nd place in the standings
Photo by Jeremy Wylen
Shorecrest High School Regional Qualifiers:
- 1st Place at 157lbs - Peter Grimm, 12th grade, Senior Captain, (29 wins and 7 losses on the season)
- 1st Place at 190lbs - Carter Nichols, 11th grade, (31 wins, 5 losses)
- 1st Place at 150lbs - Owen Watson, 11th grade, (14 wins, 5 losses)
- 2nd Place at 138lbs - Kenneth Adams Jr., 11th grade, (24 wins, 13 losses)
- 3rd Place at 132lbs - Avi Wylen, 10th grade (27 wins, 7 losses)
- 3rd Place at 126lbs - Kaiju Fergerson, 12th grade, Senior Captain, (24 wins, 11 losses)
- 4th Place at 150lbs - Karim Gabobe, 11th grade (8 wins, 9 losses, first year wrestler)
- 5th Place/Alternate at 215lbs - Gabe King, 9th grade (*alternate goes to regionals in case there is a vacancy in the weight bracket)
|Alexa Ruy-Aguilar (Girls' Senior Captain) and
Becca Rhodes (Girls' Senior Captain) Photo by Sean Rhodes
In addition to the boys' wrestling team, Becca Rhodes (12th grade, 110lbs) on the SCHS girls' wrestling team also qualified for regionals on Friday, February 2nd. The girls' district meet qualified up to 6 placers.
Becca qualified at 6th place and Lily Fredericks (12th grade, 125lbs, 8th place) just missed the qualifying cut off.
