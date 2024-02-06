Eight wrestlers from Shorecrest High School qualify for regionals

Carter Nichols and Senior Captain Peter Grimm

both with 1st Place finishes

Photo by Jeremy Wylen

By Sean Rhodes





Eight wrestlers from Shorecrest High School qualified for regionals at the 3A Division WESCo South District Tournament in Edmonds on Saturday, February 3, 2024.





The top four placers in each of the 14 weight brackets from this tournament will compete next week in Federal Way at the WIAA 3A Region 3 tournament in a quest to earn a chance to compete at the State Championships in the Tacoma Dome on February 17th.





Owen Watson #1 in his weight class at Districts

Photo by Jeremy Wylen

The Shorecrest High School wrestling team wasn't able to fill a few weight classes this year, which affected the team's ability to successfully compete in dual meets throughout the season against tough WESCo South district rivals like Edmonds Woodway HS, Lynnwood HS and Shorewood HS.





However, the team does boast a solid core of middleweight wrestlers that were able to earn top spots on the district podium in the event.





Kenneth Adams Jr. in Green and Gold 2nd place in the standings

Photo by Jeremy Wylen





Shorecrest High School Regional Qualifiers: