Cascadia College and UW Bothell host Climate Author Night to showcase recent climate change impacts in America



BOTHELL, Wash - On February 20, 2024 at 5:30pm, please join the Sustainability Offices of UW Bothell and Cascadia College for an evening with Madeline Ostrander, author of 'At Home on an Unruly Planet.'





The book covers climate change impacts on American families currently, ongoing, and in the recent past. It talks about adaptation, survival, and managing the climate crisis—something that is vitally important to sustainability and justice.





Ostrander's book comes at a critical time when climate impacts are impacting communities across the globe and right here in the US. She challenges us to look at the climate crisis as an immediate and urgent crisis with tangible impacts, as opposed to an abstract and yet-to-come event.











Doors open at 5pm, and event begins at 5:30. Please register here. Cascadia College and UW Bothell's joint campus hosts one of the largest wetland restoration projects on the west coast and is managed entirely pesticide free to support wildlife and climate action.

Cascadia has various commitments on sustainability and hopes to work with the Bothell community on sustainability efforts. Learn more about the sustainability programs at www.cascadia.edu/bassp and www.uwb.edu/campus-sustainability/



In addition to hearing from Ostrander, attendees can connect with local climate action groups and learn about ways to get involved in their communities. There will also be time for book signing and refreshments.