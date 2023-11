Underground Holiday Market Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10am - 4pm





Whether it’s finding the perfect hand-crafted gift, sourcing delicious treats, or discovering new artists who spark the imagination, shoppers connect with the community's creative spirit.









Held in the lower level of the Shoreline City Hall parking lot, the Market fills the plaza with music, and the lobby hosts hands-on artmaking. Other event highlights include live music from Magic Key at 10:30am and CenterPlay at noon and 2:00pm, food trucks, and a hands-on craft that's free and open to all (while supplies last).





Parking will be very limited at City Hall, and shoppers are encouraged to park at Brotherton Cadillac NW , where they can catch a complimentary shuttle to the Market - and get a free shopping bag to hold their market finds.