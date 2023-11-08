Underground Holiday Market Saturday, November 18, 2023
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
ShoreLake Arts, the Shoreline Farmers Market, and the City of Shoreline have joined forces again to produce the Underground Holiday Market on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Shoreline City Hall covered parking lot (open air).
Now in its third year, this community favorite brings together more than 80 artists and makers to launch the Fall-Winter holiday season with creativity and delight.
Whether it’s finding the perfect hand-crafted gift, sourcing delicious treats, or discovering new artists who spark the imagination, shoppers connect with the community's creative spirit.
Other event highlights include live music from Magic Key at 10:30am and CenterPlay at noon and 2:00pm, food trucks, and a hands-on craft that’s free and open to all (while supplies last).
Held in the lower level of the Shoreline City Hall parking lot, the Market fills the plaza with music, and the lobby hosts hands-on artmaking.
Parking will be very limited at City Hall, and shoppers are encouraged to park at Brotherton Cadillac NW, where they can catch a complimentary shuttle to the Market - and get a free shopping bag to hold their market finds.
|2022 Underground Holiday Market - photo by ShoreLake Arts Staff
This free, fun, and family-friendly event spotlights local talent and gives visitors the chance to meet the creators.
The Underground Holiday Market is made possible with support from sponsors including Jack Malek Real Estate; Suzan Shaylor, Edward Jones Financial Advisor; Erin Ison, State Farm Insurance; Brotherton Cadillac NW; Shoreline Community College; Line Level Audio and Renewal by Andersen.
ShoreLake Arts, the Shoreline Farmers Market, and the City of Shoreline invite everyone to support local artists and artisans – and to “shop small” this Winter season. For more information about the vendors and programs at the Market, please visit shorelakearts.org/holiday-market.
If you have questions or need more information, please email Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
