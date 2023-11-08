ICHS to host High-Capacity COVID-19 Vaccine clinics for Shoreline Residents on November 14, 2023
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
International Community Health Services (ICHS) will host a high-capacity COVID-19 vaccine clinic in November that will be open to the general public.
These events will be walk-in only, with no appointment required. All individuals age 12 and older are eligible to join.
The clinic will offer the updated 2023-2024 COMIRNATY (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccines that are designed to specifically target the COVID variants circulating now.
“Vital to keep our families healthy”
ICHS encourages everyone to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself, your family, and our community.
Individuals should bring their photo ID and their insurance information. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccines. If you have insurance, you can call your insurance company to see if you're covered. If you do not have insurance, you must pay out-of-pocket for the cost of the vaccine.
Parents must be present with their children (age 17 and under).
ICHS’ Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Walk-ins should visit the third floor of the clinic. The clinic is accessible off Aurora with a large parking lot and near bus lines.
Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccines during Weekdays
ICHS clinic pharmacies are also administering updated COVID-19 vaccines to individuals age 12 and older on a walk-in basis at the Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic.
- Tuesday November 14, 2023 from 9:00am to 4:00pm (closed between 1:00pm to 2:00pm) at ICHS Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic
"As medical providers and parents, we know that keeping up to date on immunizations are vital to keep our families healthy," said Lakshimi Deepa Yerram, ICHS Chief Medical Officer. "In fact, vaccines have saved more lives than any other medical intervention."
You do not need to be an ICHS patient to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at ICHS pharmacies.
Learn more about ICHS’ walk-in vaccines Learn more about ICHS’ walk-in vaccines
