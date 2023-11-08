FDA warning about WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree is full of lead Seattle / King County Public Health shares an FDA warning: Do not buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to babies and children. Seattle / King County Public Health shares an FDA warning: Do not buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to babies and children.





According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these products may contain dangerous amounts of lead.





Children six and younger are at the highest risk for health problems from lead exposure. More information can be found on the FDA website.