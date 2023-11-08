FDA warning about WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree is full of lead
Seattle / King County Public Health shares an FDA warning: Do not buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to babies and children. 

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these products may contain dangerous amounts of lead. 

Children six and younger are at the highest risk for health problems from lead exposure. More information can be found on the FDA website.

Public Health – Seattle and King County (PHSKC) recommends the following actions for families and caregivers:
  • If you have WanaBana brand apple cinnamon puree products in your home, do not eat them or feed them to children. Dispose of the products immediately.
  • If your child has recently eaten the product or you are concerned about lead exposure, ask your doctor about a blood lead test.

