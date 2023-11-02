Shoreline Tool Library launch and info session Tuesday November 7, 2023

Tool library NE Seattle Join Join Seattle REconomy for the launch of the Shoreline Tool Library, coming in 2024. You'll learn about membership, volunteering, and more!







Learn about our new location, offerings, classes, and how to get involved.

Sign up for your tool library membership or to volunteer!

Light refreshments will be provided. Join us for a presentation with a question-and-answer session about the new tool library coming to Shoreline in January 2024.

What is a tool library?



A tool library is similar to a book library: it is a collection of tools that you can check out, use for a while, and then return. The term “tools” is used broadly to include any items that someone might use on an irregular basis such as the usual woodworking and gardening tools, but also tools for cooking, food preservation, sewing, and even special events.









Seattle REconomy's vision for the tool library is larger than simply making tools available to borrow, however. They intend to host workshops to help people learn various skills from using the tools in the library to fixing broken items. They hope to use the tool library to collaborate with other groups in the neighborhood and to serve as a resource to increase community resilience and connectedness.



Learn more about tool libraries and the repair and reuse community on



