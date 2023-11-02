Down from 16,000 - City Light still dealing with power outages

2,000 without power in King county at 10pm 11-2-2023

The King County outage map looks bad until you enlarge it. Earlier in the day, City Light reported 16,000 customers without power, most presumably from wind blown branches and trees downing power lines. The King County outage map looks bad until you enlarge it. Earlier in the day, City Light reported 16,000 customers without power, most presumably from wind blown branches and trees downing power lines.





At 10pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023, the number was just under 2,000, scattered all over the county.





Echo Lake has 168 without power at 10pm

Shoreline / LFP has just under 200 without power with most being in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. Shoreline / LFP has just under 200 without power with most being in the Echo Lake Neighborhood.





Police were assisting with traffic control near the intersection of Lake City Way NE/NE 95th ST for wires down in the roadway.



