Shoreline Rotary to hold a shopping spree for children in need

Monday, November 6, 2023

As they have in previous years, Shoreline Rotary will be sponsoring a Shopping Spree for children in need on Saturday, December 2, 2023. 

They are asking for Rotary volunteers to chaperone children invited to this event.

Rotarians will meet at Meridian Park Elementary School on the corner of 175th and Meridian Avenue at 7:00am on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Children participating in the event will arrive at 7:15am and the bus will leave for the J.C. Penney store at Alderwood Mall. The bus should arrive by 7:45am, at which time they will be paired with a volunteer to help them select winter clothing. 

The store will open at 8:00am and the students will shop until 9:30am, at which time they will once again board a bus and head to a McDonalds where they will have breakfast. 

From 10:30 to 11:00am, the children will get back on the bus and head back to Meridian Park Elementary, arriving at about 11:15-11:30am where their parents will be waiting to pick them up and take them back home.

Rotary members can contact Harley O'Neil to sign up as volunteers.


Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  