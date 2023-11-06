Shoreline Rotary to hold a shopping spree for children in need

As they have in previous years, Shoreline Rotary will be sponsoring a Shopping Spree for children in need on Saturday, December 2, 2023.





They are asking for Rotary volunteers to chaperone children invited to this event.



Rotarians will meet at Meridian Park Elementary School on the corner of 175th and Meridian Avenue at 7:00am on Saturday, December 2, 2023.





Children participating in the event will arrive at 7:15am and the bus will leave for the J.C. Penney store at Alderwood Mall. The bus should arrive by 7:45am, at which time they will be paired with a volunteer to help them select winter clothing.





The store will open at 8:00am and the students will shop until 9:30am, at which time they will once again board a bus and head to a McDonalds where they will have breakfast.



