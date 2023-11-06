Shorecrest and Shorewood take 1st and 2nd at WIAA 3A Swimming District finals

Shorewood District 2nd Place Team

(L-R) Coach Jeremy Hunter, Malaina Mirrabueno, Paulina Hoff, Daniel Buchholz, Addy Falkin, Brooke Anderson, Emily Lin, Vivian Flora, Maggie Norberg and Coach Shelly Kuntz

Shorecrest and Shorewood swimming teams competed at the WIAA 3A District championship Friday and Saturday, November 3-4, 2023 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish WA. Shorecrest and Shorewood swimming teams competed at the WIAA 3A District championship Friday and Saturday, November 3-4, 2023 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish WA.





Since the Shoreline Pool was demolished, both teams have been renting local private pools. This season both were able to schedule the outdoor pool at the Innis Arden Clubhouse in Shoreline.









At the District finals, Shorecrest came in first and Shorewood second:







Shorecrest (392) Shorewood (291) Edmonds-Woodway (271) Snohomish (259) Stanwood (168) Mountlake Terrace (151) Marysville Getchell (136) Monroe (125) Oak Harbor (103) Meadowdale (79) Cascade (78) Marysville Pilchuck (60) Lynnwood (59) Mount Vernon (36) Everett (35) Ferndale (25) District results Team scores:

2nd place 400 meter relay

(L-R) Daniel Buchholz. Vivian Flora, Emily Lin, Brooke Anderson





In the race of the night, the Shorewood 400 meter relay team almost edged out the #1 seed and were thrilled with their second place finish.





Both Shorewood and Shorecrest on to the state competition next Friday and Saturday, November 10-11, 2023 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way WA.









Fortunately for them, they finished their regular season before the weather broke.