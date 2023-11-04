Postseason sports update from Shorecrest Athletic Director Alan Bruns

Shorecrest cross country athletes. Both boys and girls teams qualified for State for the second consecutive year. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

By Alan Bruns, Shorecrest Athletic Director



Both boys and girls teams qualified for State, in the 2nd consecutive year, which is a first in program history (thanks to our XC research staff for that fact)

The following kids are off to Pasco tomorrow morning for the race on Saturday:

Boys: Fedem Irungu, Ben Wick, Lewis Stotler, Jayden Heighway, Ethan Urquhart, Ben Goenen, Ole Lynass



Girls: Vivi Hakim, Scout Lynass, Addison Phillips, Rebecca Rhodes, Rosie Campbell , Siana Grams, Ruby Pierce Football

The team continued their strong 2nd half of the season with a 14-13 victory at Marysville Getchell last Friday night. They will now lace it up in a first round playoff game against O'Dea today at 5:00 pm, at Seattle Memorial Stadium. Volleyball

The girls finished the regular season with an overall record of 14-4, good for 4th place in Wesco. They'll start the District tournament with a home match on Tuesday at 7:00pm, against the winner of Monroe and Marysville Pilchuck.

Special shoutout to Violet Burchak who has just recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Western Washington next year! Girls soccer team has qualified for State. They will meet Shorewood Saturday in the District Championship match. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools. Girls Soccer Girls Soccer The team has again qualified for State with wins in their first two games of the District tournament.

Still to come is a Shoreline Showdown against Shorewood on Saturday at 7:00pm, at Shoreline Stadium. The winner will be District Champion. Girls Swim/Dive

The team will take part in the 2-day District 1 meet tomorrow and Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center, with hopes of qualifying a number of girls into the State meet later this month. There's a good chance of new school records being set! Boys Tennis

The team was represented in the District tournament by the strong doubles pairing of Indigo Vining and Haakon Jakobsen.

It's a great time of the year for our athletes and their fans! Postseason is underway and our teams are primed for success. Check out the latest on each team and try to find a time to come out and root for the Scots!