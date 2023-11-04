For the Birds: Pileated Woodpecker - Largest in North America
Saturday, November 4, 2023
|Male Pileated - note red mustache.
Photo by Craig Kerns
We in the Pacific Northwest are enamored with “our” large and impressive black, white, and red Pileated Woodpeckers. In North America only the Imperial and the Ivory-billed woodpeckers were larger, and both of those are presumed extinct.
Pileated Woodpeckers are 16-19 inches tall with a wingspan up to 30 inches across. With their red cap, roller-coaster undulating flight, and usually loud call preceding their arrival at your suet feeder, these are impressive birds.
They are non-migratory, can live to be 12 years old, and stay with the same partner, only replacing a mate due to their partner’s death. They have a very large territory which they defend all year long.
|Father and son drinking at birdbath.
Photo by Craig Kerns
Pileated Woodpeckers are found across much of the US and Canada, wherever stands of large diameter deciduous and evergreen trees are found and the dead trees are allowed to remain.
|Mother bringing son to suet feeder.
Photo by Craig Kerns
Creating a nesting hole for the three to five offspring can take 3-6 weeks, be 10-24 inches deep, and has an oblong opening. Both parents help make the nest cavity, with the male doing the heavy work, and the female mostly completing the finishing touches.
Carpenter ants are their primary food, followed by beetle larvae, termites, spruce budworm, and other wood boring insects. They help make our forest healthier. They also eat blackberries and elderberries and have been known to eat apples in the wintertime.
|Female -note black mustache.
Photo by Yokari Yoshioka
I call them punk-headed because their topknot sticks up in unruly fashion, and is a pinkish-not-quite red. Next spring their head covering (the pilum) will be that brilliant red. Even the red mustache that identifies the males from the females is that lighter color the first season.
Put out suet where you can see it and watch for these magnificent birds. You will be pleased that you did so.
