Collision on I-5 near 195th blocked two lanes Friday afternoon

The camera was at 236th but the collision was south of 195th

A collision blocked the two left lanes on NB I-5 just south of SR 104* in Shoreline around 1:15pm Friday, November 3, 2023. A collision blocked the two left lanes on NB I-5 just south of SR 104* in Shoreline around 1:15pm Friday, November 3, 2023.





Emergency crews were on scene. No information is available about cause of collision or injuries to drivers or passengers.





*SR 104 is the county line at this location. It runs from Lake Forest Park to Edmonds and beyond. In King county under the freeway it is NE 205th. Just east of the freeway it becomes Ballinger Way. West of the freeway it is NE 205th on the King county side and 244th SW on the Snohomish county side. As it continues west it becomes Lake Ballinger Way, then Edmonds Way. (There will be a test)







