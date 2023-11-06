Lake Forest Park Police Report - 10-26-2023
Monday, November 6, 2023
Notable incidents 10-26-2023
- Officers responded to a local apartment complex for a disturbance involving a firearm. One tenant was having a birthday party for their child when another tenant showed up with a firearm displayed on his belt. The tenant demanded the party quiet down, and if they did not, he would return and shoot them. Officers responded and were met with hostility from several other residents complaining about the police presence. Officers eventually were able to get the scene under control despite uninvolved subjects who were openly hostile and verbally abusive towards officers.
- Officers were dispatched to a party complaint at a residence being used as an Air B/B. Multiple juveniles ran from officers and hid inside the residence. Officers were able to contact the parents of several juveniles via license plate information on vehicles parked in the driveway.
- Officers located a subject living in his vehicle parked in front of Albertsons. The officer explained to the subject that the property owner prohibited overnight camping on mall property. The vehicle displayed license tabs that did not belong on the vehicle. The subject argued with the officer before eventually leaving the area.
- Officers were dispatched to Albertsons for a trespass. Officers contacted the subject, who was obviously under the influence of narcotics. The subject admitted to the officer he had, in fact, been using narcotics. The officer provided the subject with a courtesy ride to Fred Meyer on Lake City Way.
- Officers responded to four stolen, and eventually recovered, vehicles and one stolen, eventually recovered electric bike. Officers spoke with KCSO and Bothell PD officers and determined there was an active vehicle theft group in our and surrounding areas.
- Officers responded to a fraud report. The victim reported they gave remote access to their computer to a member of the “Geek Squad”. The victim discovered unauthorized use of her banking and credit card accounts which overdrew both accounts by several hundred dollars.
- Officers responded to a vehicle vs. tree collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered the owner of the vehicle had been working under it when it started to roll. The victim was dragged approximately 20 feet before the vehicle was stopped by the tree. Officers responded to a family disturbance called in by the adult son of the homeowners. The son was upset about the toilet not being flushed. The subject is well known to officers and has made multiple threats to shoot police. The subject complied with the officer’s directions, and the situation was settled without further incident. The homeowners requested and were given information on the eviction process and Navigator contact information.
- Officers assisted KCSO with a naked subject who had run from them at Hamlin Park.
- Officers responded to Swirl for a theft complaint. The employee reported a group of approximately males of about 15-years-old had been coming in, getting yogurt, and then leaving without paying. They indicated this happened over 20 times, and they now wanted the juveniles trespassed. The subjects fled the area prior to police arrival.
- Officers were dispatched to a one vehicle traffic collision. Upon arrival, they determined the driver was intoxicated. The subject was arrested and processed for DUI.
- Officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision on SR522. It was determined that the pedestrian crossed in the middle of the roadway, stepping directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center with head injuries.
