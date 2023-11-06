Rainfall fills Boeing Creek

Photo by John Slomnicki

In July we published photos and an article about the progress to refurbish Boeing Creek after the dam was removed and the artificial lake "Hidden Lake" drained away.



All that was left was a large flattish area and the creek that they were rechanneling through the area.



Work progresses on Hidden Lake and Boeing Creek

Photo by John Slomnicki





The recent rainstorm on Saturday turned Boeing Creek into a genuine creek instead of a muddy ditch. Not sure if it will last but it's quite beautiful now.





--Diane Hettrick









The lakebed was replanted and the grasses have grown.