Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator - Transportation Operations (WMS 04)

The NWR Transportation Operations (TO) organization has been delegated the full responsibility to provide traffic engineering services, operate the multimodal transportation system in the NWR, as well as maintain all electrical and electronic systems including tolling infrastructure, striping and pavement markings, and large portions of the signing infrastructure.

The NWR ARA for Transportation Operations also serves as the Region Traffic Engineer. The purpose of the NWR TO office is to ensure the transportation infrastructure is maintained in good working order; to continuously operate the transportation system to allow for the effective movement of people and goods across the state; to improve and maintain transportation safety by continuously evaluating, designing, and making investments in safety projects; to plan for and respond to natural disasters, weather events, construction impacts and emergencies. The TO office manages the labor, equipment, materials, and systems needed to achieve this purpose.The NWR ARA for Transportation Operations leads and aligns these programs with the other business programs within the NWR, the Urban Mobility, Access and Megaprograms (Tolling, Management of Mobility, Regional Transit Coordination, SR 520/SR99, Gateway, I-405 and SR 167 Megaprograms) and WSDOT statewide transportation organizations. This position is responsible for providing strategic leadership, management, and oversight of the Transportation Operations (Q) program, and portions of the Highway Maintenance, Tolling and I/P programs. The TO Office is directly responsible for a 2023-25 biennial operating budget of approximately $56 million and 230 employees.If you are interested in taking on this rewarding challenge, we invite you to apply to lead our NWR Transportation Operations, joining a team of outstanding staff who are delivering the operations and safety programs for the transportation infrastructure system throughout the region.