Jobs: WSDOT Preservation and Improvement Subprogram Manager (TE3)

Preservation and Improvement Subprogram Manager (TE3)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region









$76,179 - $102,475 AnnuallyThe Northwest Region Program Management Office has TWO great opportunities for engineering professionals to assist in managing the highway construction program for the Northwest Region. This is a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic atmosphere; the future incumbent will have the potential to grow their career and working knowledge of WSDOT’s business practices. Individuals who have Program Management experience have excelled in management and executive positions at WSDOT, and this position may be your gateway to meeting your career goals.The primary undertaking of the Preservation Subprogram Manager will be to manage and support the delivery and reporting of the projects within various programs in the region’s Highway Construction Program. This position is also responsible for supporting the program management functions for the I-405 and the Puget Sound Gateway Program, including Capital Program Management System (CPMS) updates and Work Order Authorization requests.The primary undertaking of the Improvement Subprogram Manager will be to manage and support the delivery and reporting of the projects within the Improvement Program in the region’s Highway Construction Program. This position is also responsible for supporting the program management functions for the NWR Real Estate and NWR Landscape groups, as well as the Regional Transit Division.The successful candidates appointed to these unique positions will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.