Jobs: ShoreLake Arts -Teaching Artists for After-School Arts Enrichment Program

ShoreLake Arts





Our Teaching Artists have the joy and responsibility of engaging youth participants in fun, hands-on, and creative visual art projects and activities. Additional teaching opportunities at ShoreLake Arts workshops, evening classes, school break camps, and summer programs are available to our after-school teaching artists.



ShoreLake Arts values the cultural and linguistic diversity in our community. We encourage teaching artists who are representative of that full diversity and of other identities that have been historically marginalized to apply.

Job type: Part-time, ContractCompensation: $40 - $ 50 HourlyOpening Date: 11/5/2023Closing Date: Until FilledDescription:ShoreLake Arts is seeking experienced visual arts instructors to teach after-school youth education programs beginning in January 2024 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and/or Thursday afternoons.