Introduction to Genealogy with the South King County Genealogical Society

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 7-8pmJoin professional genealogist, Winona Laird, from South King County Genealogical Society for a series of programs to help you along on your genealogical journey.You will be emailed a link no later than 24 hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder