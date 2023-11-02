Have dinner at McMenamins Tavern on the Square November 7, 2023 to support Wonderland

Have dinner on November 7, 2023 at McMenamins Tavern on the Square in Bothell to support Wonderland





50% of all proceeds between 5pm and 10pm will be donated to Wonderland! All ages are welcome.





reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here. Please note:





Wonderland , headquartered in the Richmond Beach neighborhood in Shoreline, serves families from four school districts, providing services and support for developmentally delayed and disabled children and their families.





They have a clinic which serves babies and children with prenatal substance exposure - the only such clinic in the entire United States.







