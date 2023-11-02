Explore Nature Poetry of Mary Oliver in online class beginning Monday November 6, 2023
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Learn about her expressive writing in her book "Devotions" from the comfort of your couch!
Robert Stahl has been teaching Continuing Education classes at Seattle-area colleges for several decades.
He has previously taught poetry classes on Mary Oliver, Emily Dickinson, Rilke, Rumi, and Haiku poetry. He has also taught courses on Buddhism, Taoism, and Zen.
Dates: 11/6 - 11/27 (4 Mondays)
Times: 7:00 - 9:00 PM
Fee: $99.00
Room: Online
Times: 7:00 - 9:00 PM
Fee: $99.00
Room: Online
0 comments:
Post a Comment