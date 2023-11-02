Explore Nature Poetry of Mary Oliver in online class beginning Monday November 6, 2023

Mary Oliver is one of America's premier nature poets. She spent a lifetime deeply considering such topics as presence, life, loss, grace, silence, and longing - and celebrates the beauty, transformation, the wonder of nature.





Learn about her expressive writing in her book "Devotions" from the comfort of your couch!





Robert Stahl has been teaching Continuing Education classes at Seattle-area colleges for several decades.





He has previously taught poetry classes on Mary Oliver, Emily Dickinson, Rilke, Rumi, and Haiku poetry. He has also taught courses on Buddhism, Taoism, and Zen.





Dates: 11/6 - 11/27 (4 Mondays)

Times: 7:00 - 9:00 PM

Fee: $99.00

Room: Online











