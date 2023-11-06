Explore Future Building Projects with Local School Districts
Monday, November 6, 2023
Join Us!
Local, minority, women, small, disadvantaged, and veteran-owned businesses are invited to learn about Public Works processes and how they may participate in learning environment projects for our students.
Looking to Hire
- Small contractors for small works projects
- Subcontractors for GC/CM project delivery
- Designers and subcontractors for progressive design-build project delivery
Thursday, December 14, 2023
1 - 3:00pm
Where
Edmonds School District Office
20420 68th Ave. W
Lynnwood, WA 98036
RSVP at: bit.ly/BuildingProjectsRSVP
Presented by:
- Edmonds School District
- Everett Public Schools
- Lake Washington School District
- Mukilteo School District
- Northshore School District
- Shoreline Public Schools
