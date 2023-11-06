Explore Future Building Projects with Local School Districts

Monday, November 6, 2023


Explore Future Building Projects with Local School Districts

Join Us!

Local, minority, women, small, disadvantaged, and veteran-owned businesses are invited to learn about Public Works processes and how they may participate in learning environment projects for our students.

Looking to Hire
  • Small contractors for small works projects
  • Subcontractors for GC/CM project delivery
  • Designers and subcontractors for progressive design-build project delivery
When
Thursday, December 14, 2023
1 - 3:00pm

Where
Edmonds School District Office
20420 68th Ave. W
Lynnwood, WA 98036

RSVP at: bit.ly/BuildingProjectsRSVP

Presented by:
  • Edmonds School District
  • Everett Public Schools
  • Lake Washington School District
  • Mukilteo School District
  • Northshore School District
  • Shoreline Public Schools

Posted by DKH at 11:59 PM
