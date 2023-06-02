WSDOT to perform pavement repairs on Ballinger Way in LFP starting Monday

View the map in a larger image On Monday June 5, 2023, WSDOT will begin pavement repairs on Ballinger Way NE which will include crack sealing and pothole repairs: On Monday June 5, 2023, WSDOT will begin pavement repairs on Ballinger Way NE which will include crack sealing and pothole repairs:





The first phase of work will be crack sealing beginning on Ballinger Way at 40th Place progressing east to Bothell Way (SR 522).





The second phase will begin on Ballinger Way at 40th Place progressing west. Once completed with this section, they will complete the lanes from 40th Ave NE in the westbound direction.





Upon completion of the corridor’s crack sealing activities, WSDOT crews will repair potholes.



WSDOT will provide updated project information on message boards along Ballinger Way for the duration of the project.



For questions, please contact WSDOT at: 425-739-3730







