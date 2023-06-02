WSDOT to perform pavement repairs on Ballinger Way in LFP starting Monday

Friday, June 2, 2023

View the map in a larger image
On Monday June 5, 2023, WSDOT will begin pavement repairs on Ballinger Way NE which will include crack sealing and pothole repairs:

The first phase of work will be crack sealing beginning on Ballinger Way at 40th Place progressing east to Bothell Way (SR 522).

The second phase will begin on Ballinger Way at 40th Place progressing west. Once completed with this section, they will complete the lanes from 40th Ave NE in the westbound direction.

Upon completion of the corridor’s crack sealing activities, WSDOT crews will repair potholes.

WSDOT will provide updated project information on message boards along Ballinger Way for the duration of the project.

For questions, please contact WSDOT at: 425-739-3730



Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  