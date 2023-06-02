'Sip to Support' Banchero Friends on Saturday June 3, 2023 in Bellevue
Banchero Disability Partners is having a “Sip to Support” wine-tasting event this Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the beautiful home of Steve and Catherine Malshuk!
We welcome guests to bring one bottle of their favorite wine, but it is not required. There will be a short presentation describing our organization to learn what we do.
The Malshuks live at 47 Skagit Key in Bellevue. Please join us for an amazing time of “meet and greet”, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Please RSVP at Sip to Support! I hope to see you there!
