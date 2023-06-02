Mom Demand Action say: Join us for National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend June 2-4

The Inspiration for Wear Orange

Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013.





After her death, Hadiya’s friends and family asked us to stand up, speak out, and wear orange to raise awareness about gun violence.





Since then, orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement.



Like our nation’s gun violence crisis, orange is a color that can’t be ignored.



