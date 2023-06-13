Summer basketball camps from Shoreline Sports Foundation (SSF)

Tuesday, June 13, 2023


SSF’s Summer basketball camps provide a fantastic opportunity for young athletes to enhance their skills, cultivate teamwork, and have a blast on the court. These camps offer a structured and engaging environment for participants to immerse themselves in the sport they love.

Open to all athletes of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, camps provide challenge and fun for athletes at all levels. The camps are led by experienced coaches and trainers who provide expert guidance and instruction throughout the duration of the camp.

Looking forward to your joining us in the gym this summer!


