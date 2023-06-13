Hidden Door features two bands on Saturday

Tuesday, June 13, 2023


The Hidden Door is a gem of a bar and live music venue that many people do not realize! Great stage area, room to dance and lots of talented musicians in the area hang out there. 


Two great bands: June 17, 2023
  • Greenwood Music Collective 8-10 PM
  • Eric Blu and the Soul Review  10 to Midnight

Seattle's own Jack Quick brings his band of outlaws back to The Hidden Door for a healthy dose of original music. Michela Miller and Dave Hill Jr. will also showcase their newest songs.

Also playing on the 17th: Seattle-based Eric Blu and the Soul Revue will also offer up their soulful ORIGINAL take on the 60s and 70s Motown Sound!

The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N - entrance in back of building.


Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  