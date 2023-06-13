Hidden Door features two bands on Saturday

The Hidden Door is a gem of a bar and live music venue that many people do not realize! Great stage area, room to dance and lots of talented musicians in the area hang out there.

Two great bands: June 17, 2023

Seattle's own Jack Quick brings his band of outlaws back to The Hidden Door for a healthy dose of original music. Michela Miller and Dave Hill Jr. will also showcase their newest songs.





Also playing on the 17th: Seattle-based Eric Blu and the Soul Revue will also offer up their soulful ORIGINAL take on the 60s and 70s Motown Sound!