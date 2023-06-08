Shoreline Farmers Market to host First Annual Shoreline Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Celebrate Pride event on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Shoreline Farmers Market is thrilled to announce that it is hosting its first annualevent on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

This vibrant and inclusive event in the heart of Shoreline will be a joyous acknowledgement of love, diversity, and equality.

With performances by the



“The Market strives to be a safe, welcoming place to gather for access to local food, small businesses and area resources,” said Mary Crandell, SFM Board President.



“We are excited for this opportunity to celebrate Shoreline’s LGBTQIA+ community, friends and family.”

Attendees are invited to visit favorite farmers and makers, connect with their neighbors, and to enjoy the Pride lounge and selfie station. Key resources from local organizations will be on hand for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their loved ones, and the community at large.



A grassroots 501(c)(3) organization, the Shoreline Farmers Market has partnered with the City of Shoreline and the Port of Seattle to present this inaugural event.



"We are happy to be a co-sponsor of Shoreline's first annual Pride celebration at Shoreline Farmers Market," said Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully.



"We want everyone to know that Shoreline is a welcoming and inclusive place and invite people to join us in celebrating our amazing and diverse community."

The Pride Celebration at the Shoreline Farmers Market will take place on June 10, 2023, from 10am to 2pm. The market is conveniently located at



Open to the public. Free admission. All are encouraged to attend and show their support for equality and inclusivity. With performances by the Burn Out Brass Band (an all-Queer marching band), the atmosphere will be alive with the spirit of unity and acceptance as individuals from all walks of life come together to honor and promote LGBTQIA+ rights.Attendees are invited to visit favorite farmers and makers, connect with their neighbors, and to enjoy the Pride lounge and selfie station. Key resources from local organizations will be on hand for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their loved ones, and the community at large.A grassroots 501(c)(3) organization, the Shoreline Farmers Market has partnered with the City of Shoreline and the Port of Seattle to present this inaugural event.The Pride Celebration at the Shoreline Farmers Market will take place on June 10, 2023, from 10am to 2pm. The market is conveniently located at 18821 Aurora Avenue N , across from the YMCA and Sky Nursery. Walk, bike, bus, or drive and park. This event is wheelchair accessible.Open to the public. Free admission. All are encouraged to attend and show their support for equality and inclusivity.









About Shoreline Farmers Market

Now in its 12th season, the Shoreline Farmers Market is a vibrant area gathering place that offers a wide selection of fresh, locally grown produce, artisanal crafts, and delicious food.





It provides an opportunity for local vendors, artists, and farmers to showcase their talents and products.





The market is committed to fostering a sense of community, supporting local businesses, and promoting healthy, sustainable living.





A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the SFM provides several food access and educational programs including SNAP Market Match, WIC, Senior Food Delivery, and the Power of Produce kids club. The SFM hosts regular market days each Saturday from June through October.





