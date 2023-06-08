Join Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association on Tuesday June 13, 2023

Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association (RHNA) has a new look, new leadership, and new ideas.





Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7 pm in the Ronald Commons meeting room, 17920 Linden Ave North. We need you to make it happen. Join us for refreshments, great conversation and sharing of ideas as we welcome our new board members on





Lots of parking behind Ronald United Methodist Church.



At the meeting we will also be planning our annual summer splash party event to be held at Sunset Park on July 15th.





When was the last time you ran through the sprinklers, threw water balloons, slid down a slip n slide, and enjoyed popsicles on a hot summer day?





Let's do this for families in our neighborhood. Ideas, comments, thoughts, questions ...always welcome. Email rhna.shoreline@gmail.com





Richmond Highlands neighborhood











